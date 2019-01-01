About this product
Origin: Hayfork, CA Lineage: Tangie x Lemon Skunk This Sativa strain is known for its mood stabilizing cerebral effects. This strain hits you with its citrus and earthy flavors. The effects are balanced: happy and uplifting without being overly stimulating. Perfect for daytime use because of its stimulating properties. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a sweet, citrus flavored sativa hybrid that combines Tangie with Lemon Skunk genetics. The concentrated live resin of Clementine from Crocket Family Farms took home 2nd Place for the Best Sativa Concentrate at the 2015 Cannabis Cup in Michigan.