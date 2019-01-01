About this product

Origin: Hayfork, CA Lineage: Tangie x Lemon Skunk This Sativa strain is known for its mood stabilizing cerebral effects. This strain hits you with its citrus and earthy flavors. The effects are balanced: happy and uplifting without being overly stimulating. Perfect for daytime use because of its stimulating properties. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.