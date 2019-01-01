About this product

Lineage: Girl Scout Cookies x Gorilla Glue #4 Origin: Forbestown This Hybrid strain delivers the rich flavor and potent euphoria you can expect from Girl Scout Cookies partnered with the deep relaxation you get with the GG4. The sweet but earthy taste has notes of fruit and pine. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.