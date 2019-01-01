About this product
This HIMALAYA exclusive is a cross between Blackberry Kush and Mr. Nice. The Indica runs strong in this one. HIMALAYA delivers the authentic, full-spectrum cannabis terpenes with no added flavors. Independently lab tested for solvents, pesticides, and microbiologicals.
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.