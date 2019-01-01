 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Darth Vapor - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

This HIMALAYA exclusive is a cross between Blackberry Kush and Mr. Nice. The Indica runs strong in this one. HIMALAYA delivers the authentic, full-spectrum cannabis terpenes with no added flavors. Independently lab tested for solvents, pesticides, and microbiologicals.

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.