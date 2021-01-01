Doc's OG Cartridge
About this product
Flavors: Floral, Creamy, Pine, Musk Doc’s OG is a cross between Face Off OG and Rare Dankness #1. This strain is ultra potent, starting with a rushing head high followed by full body relaxation. Vapor refined for maximum potency, our Originals are guaranteed to take you higher.
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Doc’s OG
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
An award-winning strain from Rare Dankness Seed Bank, Doc’s OG is a cross of the famously potent Face Off OG and their very own Rare Dankness #1. With OG genetics shining through, consumers can expect a piney fuel-flavored strain with dense trichome-drenched buds that blanket the room with its diesel scent. Doc’s OG produces a high that goes straight to the head then leaves you in a state of full-body relaxation.
