Dream Queen - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This is top flower grown by second-generation Humboldt and Mendocino farmers. Sun-grown buds don’t get any better than this!
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Dream Queen
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Ocimene
Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.