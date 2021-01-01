 Loading…

  5. Dream Queen - 3.5G Flower
Hybrid

Dream Queen - 3.5G Flower

by HIMALAYA

Dream Queen - 3.5G Flower by HIMALAYA

This is top flower grown by second-generation Humboldt and Mendocino farmers. Sun-grown buds don’t get any better than this!

Go Higher- We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest. Keep Weed Real- Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real. All that Sticky, None of that Icky- If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website. Always an Adventure - Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

Dream Queen

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Dream Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blue Dream with Space Queen. Dream Queen produces effects that will leave you in a euphoric, dream-like state after just a few puffs. This strain is pungent and reminiscent of pineapple, bubblegum, citrus and menthol. Growers say this strain comes in very frosty, light green buds. This strain will have you sticking your nose back in the jar over and over again to smell its unique aroma.

