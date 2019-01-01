 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Fire OG - Vape Cartridge

Fire OG - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Write a review
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Concentrates Cartridges Fire OG - Vape Cartridge

About this product

Origin: Briceland Farms, Humboldt Co Potency: 86% TAC Available: 500mg Go Higher! HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Fire OG

Fire OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by crossing OG Kush and San Fernando Valley OG Kush F3, Fire OG has a strong scent similar to Lemon Pledge and an effect that can last up to 3 hours. The plant has frost covered nuggets with red hairs, giving the appearance that it is on fire--where the name Fire OG comes from. Flowering time is generally 9-10 weeks.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Logo
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.