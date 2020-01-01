Lemon Cake Disposable Pen 0.3g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 .3g
$35.00
Flavors: Sweet, Fruity, Berry Gelato is a cross between the infamous Sunset Sherbet x Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies). Not only does it have a deliciously, tasty flavor... Gelato is also the go-to when it comes to long-lasting cerebral effects. A flavor forward cartridge that focuses on providing the most authentic flavor through a fresh-frozen process.
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.