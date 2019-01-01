About this product
For deep physical relaxation, look no further than this potent Indica cartridge. The authentic flavor blends blueberry and grape with floral notes. 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. No added flavors or fake terpenes. Independently lab tested for residual solvents, pesticides, and microbiologicals.
Goo, not to be confused with Afgoo, is an 80% indica strain that mixes a sweet-tasting Blueberry with the hashy, resinous Hindu Kush. Deep physical relaxation is coupled with slight cerebral energy, delivered alongside a fruity, blueberry flavor with earthy and sour notes. You may begin to feel pangs of hunger settle in with this indica, making it a suitable medicine for those needing appetite boost. Patients treating insomnia, pain, and muscle spasms may also find relief in the heavy, sedating effects Goo has to offer. Cultivators should harvest Goo after a 7 to 8 week flowering time indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.