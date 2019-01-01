 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Goo - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

For deep physical relaxation, look no further than this potent Indica cartridge. The authentic flavor blends blueberry and grape with floral notes. 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. No added flavors or fake terpenes. Independently lab tested for residual solvents, pesticides, and microbiologicals.

About this strain

Goo, not to be confused with Afgoo, is an 80% indica strain that mixes a sweet-tasting Blueberry with the hashy, resinous Hindu Kush. Deep physical relaxation is coupled with slight cerebral energy, delivered alongside a fruity, blueberry flavor with earthy and sour notes. You may begin to feel pangs of hunger settle in with this indica, making it a suitable medicine for those needing appetite boost. Patients treating insomnia, pain, and muscle spasms may also find relief in the heavy, sedating effects Goo has to offer. Cultivators should harvest Goo after a 7 to 8 week flowering time indoors or in early October for outdoor gardens.

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.