Gooberry - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

Potency: 79.5% total active cannabinoids (72.2% THC). Single Origin: Nevada City, CA. A cross of Afgoo and Blueberry, this Indica cartridge delivers a fruity, slightly spicy flavor with hints of lavender. The terps for this batch were refined over a total of 8 distillations, and it shows in the superb flower-like taste and effects. HIMALAYA: Original Terpenes, Authentic Flavor, Always Pure. No solvents or added flavors. Lab tested for pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.

About this strain

Gooberry

Gooberry is an indica-dominant strain descended from legendary parents Afgoo and Blueberry. This fruity, spicy strain will leave you giggling on your couch with its high THC content. Consumers highly recommend this strain for night time use to treat pain and insomnia, and it's sure to leave you with the munchies. Like most indicas, Gooberry will flower in 7-9 weeks with a short, bushy structure. 

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.