Hybrid

Gorilla Cookies Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

Flavors: Earthy, Sweet This high-potency hybrid is a cross between Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

Go Higher- We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest. Keep Weed Real- Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real. All that Sticky, None of that Icky- If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website. Always an Adventure - Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

Gorilla Cookies

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress. 

