About this product
Flavors: Citrus, Mango, Pine This sativa-dominant live sauce helps fight fatigue, stress, and depression. It's energetic and focused effects make this the perfect daytime strain. Lot #092-S110 Potency: 90% TAC Origin: Humboldt 36 Farms | Bridgeville, Humboldt Co.
About this strain
Green Crack
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because its name perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.