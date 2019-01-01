About this product

Origin:San Juan Ridge, CA Potency: 90% Total Active Cannabinoids (83& THC) This Hybrid strain delivers clean and crisp flavors of apple and lemongrass. A euphoric high partnered with a sedating feeling of calmness. Great for sleep, pain relief, and helps with appetite. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.