About this product

Origin: Willits, Mendocino Co. Potency: 82% TAC Available: Half and 1G Pineapple has fallen out of favor with growers due to its low yield, which is a shame, because no joke this weed tastes like pineapple! We're lucky to have a small batch from Mendocino to share. Go Higher! HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.