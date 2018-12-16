 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Heirloom Pineapple - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Origin: Willits, Mendocino Co. Potency: 82% TAC Available: Half and 1G Pineapple has fallen out of favor with growers due to its low yield, which is a shame, because no joke this weed tastes like pineapple! We're lucky to have a small batch from Mendocino to share. Go Higher! HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.

1BlazedMommy

Amazing taste, super clean, sweet and fruity! Yum-O!! Very uplifting, a true sativa

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.