About this product
Origin: Briceland Farms, Humboldt Co Potency: 84% TAC Available: 500mg This Classic OG has citrus and pine flavors and an underlying earthiness. HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.
About this brand
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.