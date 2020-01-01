About this product
Flavors: Creamy, Sweet (Cake), Hint of Chocolate This strain is an indica-dominant live sauce is a cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. It has strong relaxing effects perfect for a good night’s sleep. Lot #093-S111 Potency: 86% TAC Origin: Humboldt Kine Farms | Humboldt
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Ice Cream Cake
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Bred by Seed Junky Genetics, Ice Cream Cake is an indica-dominant cross of Wedding Cake and Gelato #33. Completely flushed with icy trichomes, the buds express light green coloration with dark purple hues throughout. Ice Cream Cake maintains a creamy flavor profile with sweet hints of vanilla and sugary dough. Effects come on heavily, leaving you completely relaxed with a good night’s sleep soon to follow.