About this product

Origin: Nevada City, CA Lineage: Chemdawg #4 x Chiesel x Glue #4 This Indica Dominant strain is perfect for a relaxation day or night and will give you a deep sense of calming energy. Rich flavors of cocoa and berry mixed with the classic skunk aroma. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.