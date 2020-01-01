 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Kashmir Kush

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Concentrates Cartridges Kashmir Kush

About this product

A unique opportunity for connoisseurs to try this rare landrace strain. Hints of chocolate, coffee and mint. Potency: 83% TAC Origin: Sierra Foothills

About this strain

Kashmir Kush

Kashmir Kush

Kashmir Kush is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that offers mid-weight sedation and dreamy euphoria. Leading with a complex aroma of burnt wood and ground pepper, it leaves a sweet mixture of coffee, mint, and caramel on the exhale. Enjoy Kashmir Kush later in the day, as its deeply relaxating effects are paired best with blankets and a movie.

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.