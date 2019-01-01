About this product
Single Origin: Nevada City, CA. An absolutely delicious concentrate! The unique flavor from this rare strain combines vanilla and lavender with a hint of citrus. HIMALAYA sourced this gem from Big Jim, a longtime friend of the founder who operates a small garden in the Sierra foothills. 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. No added flavors or fake terpenes. Independently lab tested for residual solvents, microbiologicals and pesticides.
About this strain
Vanilla Kush
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange.