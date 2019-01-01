 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kashmir Kush - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

Single Origin: Nevada City, CA. An absolutely delicious concentrate! The unique flavor from this rare strain combines vanilla and lavender with a hint of citrus. HIMALAYA sourced this gem from Big Jim, a longtime friend of the founder who operates a small garden in the Sierra foothills. 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. No added flavors or fake terpenes. Independently lab tested for residual solvents, microbiologicals and pesticides.

About this strain

Vanilla Kush

Vanilla Kush
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange. 

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.