Hybrid

Key Lime Pie Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

Key Lime Pie Cartridge
About this product

Flavors: Chocolate, Sweet, Citrus Key Lime Pie is as delicious as it sounds! A phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies, Key Lime Pie is an indica dominant hybrid that will give you the perfect mellow, lucid high. Himalaya Originals cartridges deliver premium quality at an affordable price point. Each single-strain batch is crafted to deliver authentic flavor and high potency.

About this brand

Go Higher- We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest. Keep Weed Real- Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real. All that Sticky, None of that Icky- If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website. Always an Adventure - Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

About this strain

Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Key Lime Pie is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of Girl Scout Cookies. This strain produces relaxing body effects that help to relieve chronic pain and insomnia. Key Lime Pie is beloved for its strong indica characteristics and heavy resin production. This strain features flavors of lime candy, mint, and spice. Upon exhale, you'll notice flavors that are earthy and chocolatey. The buds of Key Lime Pie regularly show traces of purple hues due to the plant’s affinity towards colder temperatures. 

