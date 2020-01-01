Wildberry Travelers Disposable Pen 0.3g
by verano
1 piece
$35.00
This strain is LOUD with its effects lasting hours! Known for it's earthy, piney and diesel flavor, Kosher Dawg is the perfect Hybrid.
Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.
