Hybrid

Kosher Dawg Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

Kosher Dawg Cartridge
HIMALAYA Concentrates Cartridges Kosher Dawg Cartridge

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This strain is LOUD with its effects lasting hours! Known for it's earthy, piney and diesel flavor, Kosher Dawg is the perfect Hybrid.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Logo
Go Higher- We’re named after the highest place on the planet for a reason. Crafted with all the compounds found in cannabis - not just THC - our full-spectrum extracts take you higher than the rest. Keep Weed Real- Why do our natural cannabis cartridges taste and feel like flower? Because we make Himalaya oil with authentic cannabis-derived terpenes. No artificial flavors. That’s how we’re keeping weed real. All that Sticky, None of that Icky- If we won’t smoke it, then we don’t sell it. We craft Himalaya using safe, clean cannabis. And we never add thinners or solvents, like propylene glycol or vitamin E. Himalaya cartridges are so pure, we publish all our laboratory test results. Just scan the QR code on any Himalaya package, or find them on our website. Always an Adventure - Small batches from family farms make every batch of Himalaya unique. From rare heirloom strains to timeless classics, trying a new Himalaya cartridge is always an adventure.

About this strain

Kosher Dawg

Kosher Dawg
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.

