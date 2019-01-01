 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Kosher Dawg - Live Sauce Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Piney, earthy with a hint of fruitiness.

About this strain

Kosher Dawg

Kosher Dawg
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by DNA genetics, Kosher Dawg, a.k.a. Hebrew National, is a cross of JJ’s Stardawg and DNA’s Kosher Kush. Celebrated for big yields, Kosher Dawg is a loud strain—expect an exceptional taste with gassy, piney, and earthy flavors that coat your senses as you exhale thick smoke. Kosher Dawg may put you in a sedated state of bliss for hours on end before putting you gently to bed.

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.