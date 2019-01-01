About this product
Origin: Grass Valley Potency: 83% Available: Half and 1G A rare, relaxing strain with a complex floral taste, Lavender Trainwreck is perfect for those wishing to move beyond fruity flavors. Go Higher! HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.