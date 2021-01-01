Magic Melon - 3.5G Flower
by HIMALAYAWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
This is top flower grown by second-generation Humboldt and Mendocino farmers. Sun-grown buds don’t get any better than this!
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Magic Melon
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.