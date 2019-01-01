About this product

Lineage: Sensi Star, Belladonna, OG Kush Origin: Grass Valley Moolah is a balanced hybrid that leaves you relaxed without melting into the couch. You want OG Kush with some gas? You're in luck! Moolah combines that classic OG taste with a distinct diesel flavor. The effects are balanced: it's great for sleep but won't knock you out. Grab a cartridge of this rare strain out of Grass Valley before it's gone! Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.