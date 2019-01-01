 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
OG #18 Private Reserve - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

Potency: 87.9%. Single Origin: Carpenteria. OG #18 aka "Private Reserve OG" is a phenotype of OG Kush that's popular among connoisseurs. It combines the much loved taste of OG Kush with a relaxing, peaceful body high. HIMALAYA's official Tastemaster describes the taste as "A declicious, fruity mango flavor. Smooth all the way to the finish." HIMALAYA: Original Terpenes, Authentic Flavor, Always Pure. No solvents or added flavors. Lab tested for pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.

About this strain

OG #18

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

OG #18, a phenotype of OG Kush, was introduced by DNA Genetics. Also known as "Private Reserve," this indica-dominant hybrid delivers a long-lasting sedative and trancey high, ideal for leisure and relaxation. True to its predecessors, this flower carries the distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. Its prominence is not new: a winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup in '09 and '10, as well as the Europe Champions Cup and Spannabis Indoor Hydro Cup in '10. Interested in growing? Plan for a 9 week flowering time indoors.

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.