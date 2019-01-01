About this product
Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Small-Batch Cannabis with the *Original* Strain-Specific Terpenes. Potency: 80-90% T.A.C. (75-85% THC). HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.