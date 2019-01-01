About this product

Potency: 78.9%. Single Origin: Grass Valley. Another great season of Pineapple Jack from HIMALAYA. The leaf smelled like pineapple going in, and you can taste it in the finished product. Pineapple Jack only comes around once a year and doesn't last long. 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. No added terps or fake flavors. Independently lab tested for solvents, pesticides and microbiologicals.