Potency: 78.9%. Single Origin: Grass Valley. Another great season of Pineapple Jack from HIMALAYA. The leaf smelled like pineapple going in, and you can taste it in the finished product. Pineapple Jack only comes around once a year and doesn't last long. 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. No added terps or fake flavors. Independently lab tested for solvents, pesticides and microbiologicals.
Pineapple Jack is a mostly sativa cannabis strain whose Jack Herer and Pineapple genetics collide, combining their soaring, blissful effects in unison. Tropical fruit and citrus flavors meet the earthy, piney taste of Jack Herer in an unusual pairing of island and tundra aromas. Weightless euphoria lifts the spirits, helping you keep your chin held high amidst stress and depression while still leaving you feeling active and productive.