Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Flavors: Sweet, Nutty, Herbal Pineapple Trainwreck and Cookie Monster were crossed to make this incredible strain that smells exactly like the name. If you're looking for a strain that will give you a burst of energy and have you feeling uplifted all day, this is the strain for you! A flavor forward cartridge that focuses on providing the most authentic flavor through a fresh-frozen process.
Bring together the popular clear-headed effects of Pineapple Express and the pain relief qualities of Trainwreck and you get this happy sativa. Pineapple Trainwreck has an earthy aroma and a fruity flavor that usually takes more after its pineapple parent. Long-lasting and potent, this strain hits hard at first, but mellows into a state where being sociable or getting things done is possible. The buzz tends to be more mellow than active, though, so don’t be surprised if verbal activity is all you get around to.