Red Dragon - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Red Dragon - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

Landrace Afghani x South America A rare, unique strain with flavors of cherry and spice. This batch was produced in collaboration with RCP in Sacramento. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Small-Batch Cannabis with the *Original* Strain-Specific Terpenes. Potency: 80-90% T.A.C. (75-85% THC). HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower

About this strain

Red Dragon

Red Dragon
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Red Dragon is one exotic flower. A Barney’s Farm cross between a West Himalayan Kush and Utopia Haze (a Brazilian sativa), this hybrid is a strain for connoisseurs. Featuring a sweet, fruity aroma, Red Dragon offers consumers a truly different cannabis experience. This strain is giggly and upbeat. Great for those suffering from depression or stress, Red Dragon has a very happy and uplifting effect. Unfortunately, this strain may cause some to feel quite paranoid. If you’re prone to anxiety, Red Dragon may not be the best strain for you. This hybrid grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks.

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.