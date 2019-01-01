About this product
Origin: Hayfork, CA Potency: 84% Total Active Cannabinoids (78% THC) This Indica dominant strain is perfect for relaxation after a long day, giving you relief from stress while giving you a clear-minded outlook. Rich woody but sweet flavors with a hint of anise make for a delicious taste. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.
About this strain
Romulan
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.