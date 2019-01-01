 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Romulan - Vape Cartridge

Romulan - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Write a review
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Concentrates Cartridges Romulan - Vape Cartridge

About this product

Origin: Hayfork, CA Potency: 84% Total Active Cannabinoids (78% THC) This Indica dominant strain is perfect for relaxation after a long day, giving you relief from stress while giving you a clear-minded outlook. Rich woody but sweet flavors with a hint of anise make for a delicious taste. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Romulan

Romulan
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Romulan, named after the alien Star Trek race, is a powerful indica revered for its potent therapeutic qualities. Romulan lends itself to intense cerebral effects. Squat, pine-scented plants produce dense, frosty buds that have found their following among connoisseurs in the Pacific Northwest. A deep, sedating relaxation makes Romulan a favorite strain for patients treating muscle spasms and nerve damage. Many hybridized variations of Romulan exist, but nearly all can promise a full body calm with heavy intoxicating properties.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Logo
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.