Colors - All-In-One - Tropical Fruit - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Flavors: Tart, Citrus, Floral, Pepper, Pine Secret Chief is back! This 'lab cross' blends cannabinoids and terpenes from multiple strains to make a delicious, delightful concentrate. Vapor refined for maximum potency, our Originals are guaranteed to take you higher.
Be the first to review this product.