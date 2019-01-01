About this product
Origin: Briceland Farms, Humboldt Co Potency: 85% TAC Available: Half and 1G SFV OG x Afghani A relaxing Indica-dominant strain with a smooth, mild flavor, this batch is a favorite among HIMALAYA staff. Expect a subtle flavor profile with floral, herbal, and spicy notes, plus hints of honey and lemongrass. If you're sensitive to harshness and irritation from cartridges, this is the perfect strain for you! In internal testing, tasters consistently rated this batch as exceptionally smooth on both the inhale and exhale. HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.
About this strain
SFV OG Kush
SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.