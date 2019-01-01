 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. SFV OG Kush - Vape Cartridge

SFV OG Kush - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Write a review
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Concentrates Cartridges SFV OG Kush - Vape Cartridge

About this product

Origin: Briceland Farms, Humboldt Co Potency: 85% TAC Available: Half and 1G SFV OG x Afghani ​ A relaxing Indica-dominant strain with a smooth, mild flavor, this batch is a favorite among HIMALAYA staff. Expect a subtle flavor profile with floral, herbal, and spicy notes, plus hints of honey and lemongrass. ​ If you're sensitive to harshness and irritation from cartridges, this is the perfect strain for you! In internal testing, tasters consistently rated this batch as exceptionally smooth on both the inhale and exhale. HIMALAYA cartridges contain ultra-pure, full-spectrum cannabis oil that's true to the original flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush

SFV OG Kush, not to be confused with its precursor SFV OG, is an indica-dominant strain bred from OG Kush genetics by The Cali Connection. By crossing an SFV OG clone with an Afghani father and selecting for favorable traits over several generations, the indica-heavy SFV OG Kush was born. You can smell the OG genes in this one, as its odor is commonly described as a strong lemon cleaner smell intermixed with pine.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Logo
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.