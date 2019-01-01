 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Sour Banana Sherbet - Vapor Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

Origin: Golden State Herb, Calaveras Lineage: Sour Diesel x Banana Sherbet Potency: 91.3% Total Active Cans. (83.6% THC) This Sativa-ish strain is known for making excellent concentrates, and we can confirm that this batch tastes great! It tastes just like it sounds: sweet notes of ripe banana mixed with a bit of the classic sour. The effects are balanced: happy and uplifting without being overly stimulating. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.

About this strain

Sour Banana Sherbet

Sour Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The terpene profile is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.