About this product
Origin: Golden State Herb, Calaveras Lineage: Sour Diesel x Banana Sherbet Potency: 91.3% Total Active Cans. (83.6% THC) This Sativa-ish strain is known for making excellent concentrates, and we can confirm that this batch tastes great! It tastes just like it sounds: sweet notes of ripe banana mixed with a bit of the classic sour. The effects are balanced: happy and uplifting without being overly stimulating. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Sour Banana Sherbet
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
This powerful hybrid from Crockett Family Farms is the result of crossing AJ’s Sour Diesel with Banana Sherbet. Sour Banana Sherbet is a heavy hitter, and it reportedly makes excellent concentrates. The terpene profile is a mix of sour fruit and diesel fuel flavors. While it is very easy to grow, it will stretch a great deal, so height management techniques must be employed when growing indoors.