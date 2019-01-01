About this product

Origin: Golden State Herb, Calaveras Lineage: Sour Diesel x Banana Sherbet Potency: 91.3% Total Active Cans. (83.6% THC) This Sativa-ish strain is known for making excellent concentrates, and we can confirm that this batch tastes great! It tastes just like it sounds: sweet notes of ripe banana mixed with a bit of the classic sour. The effects are balanced: happy and uplifting without being overly stimulating. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.