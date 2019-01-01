About this product

Origin: Humboldt, CA This classic Sativa strain is just how you remember it. An invigorating high that can get your creative juices flowing, great for a morning toke to get your day started. This flavor profile gives you that classic diesel with a hint of a lemony aftertaste. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.