  5. Sour Grape - Vape Cartridge

Sour Grape - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

About this product

Single Origin: Nevada City, California. The first batch of Sour Grape tasted AMAZING! Now it's back, and it's still pretty killer! The taste of cartridges doesn't get any better than this. Made with 100% authentic cannabis terpenes. No added terps or fake flavors. Independently lab tested for solvents, pesticides and microbiologicals.

About this strain

Sour Grape

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Get ready to pucker up, because this strain truly tastes like sour grapes. A pungent cross between Sour Diesel and Granddaddy Purple, Sour Grape has a very sour, fuel-like scent with fruity aftertones. Introspective and relaxing, this strain is great for winding down with a cup of tea or a low-key evening with friends. Sour Grape walks the fine line between energizing and calming, relaxing the muscles while avoiding strong sedative effects. This strain works well for consumers suffering from stress and muscle tension. It’s different from the craft strain “Sour Grapes,” so remember to ask your budtender which one they carry.

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.