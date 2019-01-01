 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sour Tangie - Vape Cartridge

Sour Tangie - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Write a review
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Concentrates Cartridges Sour Tangie - Vape Cartridge

About this product

Potency: 77% total cannabinoids (72% total THC). Origin: Golden State Herb, Calaveras County, CA. This 80/20 Sativa is cross between two classics: Sour Diesel and Tangie. The taste is "sweet and sour": a pleasant citrus flavor with deeper Sour Diesel notes. HIMALAYA delivers the authentic, full-spectrum cannabis terpenes with no added flavors. Independently lab tested for solvents, pesticides, and microbiologicals.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Tangie

Sour Tangie
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Logo
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.