Potency: 77% total cannabinoids (72% total THC). Origin: Golden State Herb, Calaveras County, CA. This 80/20 Sativa is cross between two classics: Sour Diesel and Tangie. The taste is "sweet and sour": a pleasant citrus flavor with deeper Sour Diesel notes. HIMALAYA delivers the authentic, full-spectrum cannabis terpenes with no added flavors. Independently lab tested for solvents, pesticides, and microbiologicals.
Sour Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.