Star Berry Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

HIMALAYA Star Berry Cartridge

Flavors: Citrus, Berry This indica-dominant strain is a perfect cross between Sensei Star & Blueberry. Our high-potency Star Berry has a delicious aroma and taste, it won't disappoint!

Star Berry Indica

Star Berry Indica

Star Berry Indica

Star Berry Indica is an indica strain bred by CannaVenture that crosses Sensi Star with Blueberry. These dense, pungent buds offer a lemon and berry aroma with physical effects true to its indica heritage. As a stable strain, Star Berry Indica is a great choice for beginning growers who can expect flowers around 60 days.

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.