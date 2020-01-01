Blueberry Colors Disposable Pen 0.3g
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Flavors: Citrus, Berry This indica-dominant strain is a perfect cross between Sensei Star & Blueberry. Our high-potency Star Berry has a delicious aroma and taste, it won't disappoint!
Star Berry Indica is an indica strain bred by CannaVenture that crosses Sensi Star with Blueberry. These dense, pungent buds offer a lemon and berry aroma with physical effects true to its indica heritage. As a stable strain, Star Berry Indica is a great choice for beginning growers who can expect flowers around 60 days.