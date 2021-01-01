Strawberry Daiquiri Live Resin Concentrate - 1G
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
HIMALAYA concentrates are 100% Live Resin. We extract Himalaya Live Resin concentrates from whole-plant cannabis that's frozen fresh at the farm. Like Himalaya cartridges, our dabs are legit. Made without using added flavors, cured trim, or color remediation (CRC).
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Strawberry Daiquiri
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
Strawberry Daiquiri is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Strawberry Cough with Jack the Ripper. This strain tastes like sweet strawberries with hints of chocolate. After one toke, you will be surrounded by the delicious, gassy aroma of strawberries. This strain delivers effects that are happy and euphoric. Strawberry Daiquiri buds are very dense and have intense shades of green and bright orange hairs. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain for its ability to relieve symptoms related to chronic pain.
