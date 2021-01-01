Sundae Driver - 14G Flower (Smalls)
About this product
This is top flower grown by second-generation Humboldt and Mendocino farmers. Sun-grown buds don’t get any better than this!
About this brand
HIMALAYA
About this strain
Sundae Driver
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Linalool
Sundae Driver is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing FPOG with Grape Pie. The effects of this strain will make you feel balanced, calm, and happy. Sundae Driver has a sweet, mellow and creamy flavor. Growers say this strain comes in light green and purple buds that are drenched in trichomes.
