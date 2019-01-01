About this product
Origin: Sierra Foothills Potency: 88% TAC Available: 500mg Northern Lights x Haze x Skunk No. 1 A true classic! Super Silver Haze won the Cannabis Cup three years in a row for a reason! Expect a sustained, energetic body high paired with an earthy but sweet flavor. Go Higher with HIMALAYA: Authentic Flavor. Original Terpenes. Always Pure. All HIMALAYA cartridges are independently tested to be free of pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Super Silver Haze, bred by Green House Seeds, was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Crossing genetics of Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky sativa that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.