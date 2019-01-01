About this product
Potency: 75.2% total active cannabinoids (70.3% THC) Single Origin: Yankee Hill Sweet Dreams is a rare indica-dominant strain known for putting users to sleep. The taste of this batch combines tangerine flavors with a well-rounded, peppery base. HIMALAYA: Original Terpenes, Authentic Flavor, Always Pure. No solvents, no additives and no added flavors. Lab tested for pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.
About this strain
Sweet Dreams
Sweet Dreams is an aptly named indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its tendency to creep up on consumers, leaving them deeply relaxed to the point of sleepiness. Though it has very strong aromas of skunk, berry, Kush, and ammonia, the smoke is quite smooth, with a unique musty-earth flavor. This strain can be very effective for treating muscle spasms, tremors, and neuropathic pain.