 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Sweet Dreams - Vape Cartridge

Sweet Dreams - Vape Cartridge

by HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled

Write a review
HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Concentrates Cartridges Sweet Dreams - Vape Cartridge

About this product

Potency: 75.2% total active cannabinoids (70.3% THC) Single Origin: Yankee Hill Sweet Dreams is a rare indica-dominant strain known for putting users to sleep. The taste of this batch combines tangerine flavors with a well-rounded, peppery base. HIMALAYA: Original Terpenes, Authentic Flavor, Always Pure. No solvents, no additives and no added flavors. Lab tested for pesticides, solvents and microbiologicals.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams

Sweet Dreams is an aptly named indica-dominant hybrid that is known for its tendency to creep up on consumers, leaving them deeply relaxed to the point of sleepiness. Though it has very strong aromas of skunk, berry, Kush, and ammonia, the smoke is quite smooth, with a unique musty-earth flavor. This strain can be very effective for treating muscle spasms, tremors, and neuropathic pain.

About this brand

HIMALAYA Vapor Distilled Logo
Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.