  5. Tangie Banana Cartridge

Tangie Banana Cartridge

by HIMALAYA

About this product

Flavors: Sweet, Floral, Fruity This sativa-dominant hybrid is created for flavor enthusiasts! If you're looking for a live sauce with an impressive terpene profile, look no further... Tangie Banana is that strain!

About this strain

Double Tangie Banana

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Double Tangie Banana is a sativa-dominant hybrid strain developed by Crockett Family Farms. Supposedly a cross between Banana Sherbert and DNA Genetics’ orange-flavored Tangie, Double Tangie Banana oozes with crystal resin and citrus aromas. Anyone who has tried Tangie knows that this strain was primarily bred for the flavor enthusiasts, so if you’re searching for a strain with an impressive terpene profile, look no further.

About this brand

Himalaya cartridges taste and feel like cannabis flower. Our single-strain, high-potency cartridges contain the original cannabis-derived terpenes, painstakingly preserved for your enjoyment.