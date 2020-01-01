 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. 600mg THC Infused Coffee Tin (4x 150mg THC Servings)

600mg THC Infused Coffee Tin (4x 150mg THC Servings)

by Hippie Brew

$40.00MSRP

A perfect fusion of organic Arabica coffee beans and top quality cannabis, gives you a delicious one of a kind taste, and has you feeling fabulous! By using premium cannabis buds only, a cannabis oil is created to infuse our coffee beans, allowing for long lasting effects without the aftertaste or smell of cannabis. Did we mention we create our goodness in small batches? This allows us to ensure the quality of our product is top notch, every step of the way! GROOVY GANJA MEDIUM ROAST Get in the groove by indulging in our mouth watering, THC infused, medium coffee blend. This roast is sure to satisfy your taste buds, being full of flavour and kick. What’s not to love about the perfect mix of ganja and coffee? MOONLIGHT MAGIC DARK ROAST Like your coffee dark as night? Want to be lit like the Moon? Look no further! Rich, dark roasted Arabica coffee beans with the infusion of cannabis, will have you feeling beyond magical! DIG IT DECAF Not keen on caffeine? You’ll dig our decaf! Enjoy every drop of the delicious taste of organic Arabica coffee beans, without the caffeine buzz. With whatever THC dose you pick to accompany Dig It Decaf, this coffee will leave you feeling like a dream!Like your coffee dark as night? Want to be lit like the Moon? Look no further! Rich, dark roasted Arabica coffee beans with the infusion of cannabis, will have you feeling beyond magical!

Hippie Brew is a Cannabis Infused Edibles Company from British Columbia, Canada, that specializes in infused cannabis infused coffee, individually bagged organic teas, & specialty coffee infused edibles.