HEART CHAKRA - This medium bodied black tea, with it's subtle-yet-distinctive taste, is perfect for any time of the day. A blend of black tea from China & Northeast India offer a highly caffeinated morning pick-me-up or all day caffeine fix. Combining the western world's most popular tea with cannabis creates the perfect comfort tea whether you're spending the day at home or on the go.
Hippie Brew
Hippie Brew is a Cannabis Infused Edibles Company from British Columbia, Canada, that specializes in infused cannabis infused coffee, individually bagged organic teas, & specialty coffee infused edibles.