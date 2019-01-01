 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
POWER - Ginger Turmeric Individual Bagged Tea

by Hippie Brew

$5.00MSRP

About this product

SACRAL CHAKRA - A unique fusion of Sencha green tea, bold ginger & the unmistakable, earthy turmeric spice paired with cannabis to offer a blend perfect for kicking a flu, cold, allergy symptoms, etc. There is limitless information about the anti-inflammatory & antioxidant benefits of these deep, flavourful ingredients combined with the freshness of green tea. The benefits of this tea combined with the added benefits of cannabis in this ancient blend will keep you craving this savoury, healthy tea.

About this brand

Hippie Brew is a Cannabis Infused Edibles Company from British Columbia, Canada, that specializes in infused cannabis infused coffee, individually bagged organic teas, & specialty coffee infused edibles.