About this product

SACRAL CHAKRA - A unique fusion of Sencha green tea, bold ginger & the unmistakable, earthy turmeric spice paired with cannabis to offer a blend perfect for kicking a flu, cold, allergy symptoms, etc. There is limitless information about the anti-inflammatory & antioxidant benefits of these deep, flavourful ingredients combined with the freshness of green tea. The benefits of this tea combined with the added benefits of cannabis in this ancient blend will keep you craving this savoury, healthy tea.