 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Smoking
  4. Smoking accessories
  5. Cotton Mouth Candy by Hippie Butler

Cotton Mouth Candy by Hippie Butler

by Hippie Butler

Write a review
Hippie Butler Smoking Smoking Accessories Cotton Mouth Candy by Hippie Butler

$1.50MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Never let that dreaded cotton mouth worry you again with a handful of these flavorful candies! Each candy is packed with natural fruity flavors and are a surefire way to get your mouth watering and ready for another smoke. Each pack contains 6 sugar, gluten, and fat-free candies in a randomly picked assortment of our 9 flavors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Hippie Butler Logo
The Hippie Butler delivers the highest-quality smoking subscription box with customizable options for any connoisseur.