About this product

Get a setup that is sure to not disappoint when you utilize this high-quality silicone mat from Hippie Butler! This mat is a perfect addition to assure things don’t get too messy or sticky and keeps things neat and orderly. This Hippie Butler silicone mat is easy to use and easy to clean and will assure that things don’t slip with its non-stick surface. Prep the way you want without worry with these handy mats nearby. This mat measures at 12 x 8 inches.