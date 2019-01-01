About this product
This 4-piece grinder from Hippie Butler is carefully machine-cut out of high-quality aluminum and provides an incredible value for the price. Coming in at 50mm tall, 56mm in diameter and weighing only 4 ounces, this grinder is great for traveling. This grinder features a mesh pollen screen and storage compartment.
Hippie Butler
The Hippie Butler delivers the highest-quality smoking subscription box with customizable options for any connoisseur.