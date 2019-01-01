 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Hippie Butler Grinder

by Hippie Butler

$16.99MSRP

This 4-piece grinder from Hippie Butler is carefully machine-cut out of high-quality aluminum and provides an incredible value for the price. Coming in at 50mm tall, 56mm in diameter and weighing only 4 ounces, this grinder is great for traveling. This grinder features a mesh pollen screen and storage compartment.

About this brand

The Hippie Butler delivers the highest-quality smoking subscription box with customizable options for any connoisseur.