About this product

Keep it classy with this rolling tray! This tray features the Hippie Butler logo on a tiled background of bow ties, a perfect way to show your Hippie Butler pride while you roll. Measuring at 6.5″ x 10.75″, this tray is a great size without taking too much space – a perfect size for taking on the go! This rolling tray also has curved corners and edges with extra height, making sure your things stay in this tray and don’t get stuck. Designed by rollers, for rollers.