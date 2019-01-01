 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. How to Get a Bitchin' Budtender Job

by Hippie Day Tripper

Available at https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/919124 Legal medicinal & recreational dispensaries are opening every day and they need qualified people to fill budtender jobs. -This book teaches you how to set yourself apart from other job seekers, so you can land this dream job. -It explains the basic tasks that budtenders need in the daily operation at the dispensary, like weighing and customer service. -It gives examples making it easy to describe the various cannabis strains to customers. -It covers necessary basic vocabulary and the lingo of the business. -It shows you the perks and benefits for getting into the cannabis industry. This book gives you an advantage to get hired in this budding industry.

The love of cannabis takes many forms, join us on our adventures.